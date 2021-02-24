MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jarron Coleman had a career-high 26 points as Ball State defeated Kent State 90-71 on Wednesday.

Ishmael El-Amin and K.J. Walton each had 16 points for Ball State (8-11, 6-8 Mid-American Conference). Brachen Hazen had 12 points.

The 90 points were a season best for Ball State.

Malique Jacobs scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes (14-6, 11-5), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Giovanni Santiago added 11 points. Danny Pippen, who led the Golden Flashes in scoring coming into the contest with 20 points per game, scored six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

