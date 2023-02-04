COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III and Tyrece Radford scored 15 points apiece and Texas A&M beat Georgia 82-57 Saturday night.

Dexter Dennis added 12 points for Texas A&M (16-7, 8-2 SEC).

The Aggies have won four in a row, and eight of their last nine, against Georgia (14-9, 4-6).

Terry Roberts, who leads the Bulldogs in scoring (15.0 per game), assists (4.2) and steals (1.7), did not play (concussion protocols).

Radford hit a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 15-2 lead about five minutes into the game and Dennis capped a 13-0 run — including his fast-break dunk off a Wade Taylor IV steal and assist — with a 3-pointer that made it 28-7 with 6:43 left in the first half.

Georgia, which made 7 of 29 (24%) from the field and shot 21% (4 of 19) from 3-point range in the first half, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Justin Hill led the Bulldogs with 20 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 18.

The Aggies rebounded from an 81-70 loss at Arkansas on Tuesday to win for the 10th time in the last 12 games.

Georgia has lost four of its last five games.

Texas A&M had a season-high 22 assists while shooting 50% from the field (30 of 60).

UP NEXT

Georgia returns home to take on Mississippi on Tuesday

Texas A&M plays host to No. 25 Auburn — which the Aggies beat 79-63 on Jan. 25 — on Tuesday

