NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Kendal Coleman tossed in a career-high 25 points and snagged 13 rebounds to lead Northwestern State past Incarnate Word 79-70 on Thursday night.

Carvell Teasett and Cedric Garrett scored 14 apiece for the Demons (5-16, 2-5 Southland Conference), who snapped a four-game skid. Brian White had 10 points and six assists.

Charlie Yoder had 25 points for the Cardinals (4-17, 1-6), who have lost four straight. He also had seven turnovers. Josh Morgan added 16 points and Bradley Akhile scored 11.

The Demons improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Northwestern State defeated UIW 83-80 on Jan. 7.

