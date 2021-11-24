NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Miles Coleman had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift NJIT to a 62-54 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.

Coleman shot 13 for 15 from the line.

Mekhi Gray had 10 points for NJIT (2-2). Souleymane Diakite added 10 rebounds. Matt Faw had seven rebounds.

Sebastien Lamaute had 14 points for the Knights (0-4). Ibrahim Wattara added 10 rebounds. John Square Jr. had seven rebounds.

