BALTIMORE (AP) — RJ Cole registered 19 points and seven assists as Howard narrowly beat Coppin State 74-73 on Saturday.

Charles Williams had 15 points for Howard (13-15, 7-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Chad Lott added 13 points. Raymond Bethea Jr. had 10 points for the visitors.

Dejuan Clayton had 16 points for the Eagles (6-22, 6-7). He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. Ibn Williams added 12 points. Chad Andrews-Fulton had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Howard plays Morgan State on the road on Monday. Coppin State takes on Delaware State at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com