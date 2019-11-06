CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cole Anthony had 34 points and 11 rebounds in his college debut, leading No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame 76-65 in their opener Wednesday night.

With his father — former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony — in the stands, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason freshman of the year broke Rashad McCants’ 17-year-old scoring record by a freshman in his first game and finished 12 of 24 from the field with six 3-pointers. Anthony scored 15 points during a 29-13 second-half run that put the Tar Heels in control.

Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 22 points, and T.J. Gibbs added 19 for the Fighting Irish.

NO. 23 PURDUE 79, GREEN BAY 57

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 to help Purdue beat Green Bay,

The Boilermakers have won seven straight season openers, 18 in a row at Mackey Arena and 20 consecutive home games against nonconference foes. Proctor spent the last two seasons at High Point.

Kameron Hankerson led the Phoenix with 15 points.

