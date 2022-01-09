LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amir Coffey tied a career-high with 21 points and Serge Ibaka added 16 to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Coffey, who went undrafted out of Minnesota in the 2019 NBA draft, is on a two-way contract with the Clippers and the G-League but has really blossomed this season. He made a big impact Sunday since the Clippers, like many NBA teams, are short-handed due to health and safety protocols and injuries.

He made 8 of 12 field goals and 5 of 8 3-pointer.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young led the Hawks with 19 points each. Bogdanovich scored 15 of those 19 points in the first half for the Hawks.

The Clippers, who played back-to-back games after a home loss to Memphis, snapped a three-game losing streak. They had also lost nine of their last 12 before Sunday’s victory.

The Clippers are still trying to figure out their way without Paul George, who is out with an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow for at least another few weeks.

Ivica Zubac 13 rebounds and three assists for the Clippers.

Coffey scored 10 of his points in the first quarter for the Clippers. The Clippers ended the first quarter with a 15-4 run and took a 31-23 lead and were in control the rest of the way.

Advertising

The Hawks finished a season-long roadtrip of six games over 13 days.

TIP-INS

Hawks: F Cam Reddish sprained his right ankle after playing 3 minutes and didn’t return to the game … C Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) was out Sunday. He left Friday’s game against the Lakers and there had been no improvement … The Hawks outscored the Clippers 12-0 in fastbreak points in the first half … John Collins made his 223rd career start for the Hawks, tying Zaza Pachulia for 23rd in Atlanta history … Chris Jent was the acting head coach for the Hawks as Nate McMillan is still in health and safety protocols.

Clippers: PF Justise Winslow (entered health and safety protocols Sunday) was out … Zubac, in his second game back after exiting health and safety protocols, debuted a new haircut … The Clippers ran a tribute video of Lou Williams, in the first quarter. Williams, who won two sixth man of the year awards with the Los Angeles, was on the bench as a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Miami on Wednesday night.

Clippers: Host Nuggets on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports