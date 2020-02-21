WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cody Eakin is going home to Winnipeg.

The Jets acquired the Winnipeg-born center from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

If Winnipeg qualifies for the playoffs this year or re-sign Eakin to a new contract by July 5, the Jets will instead transfer their 2021 third-round pick to the Golden Knights. Eakin is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 28-year-old Eakin had four goals and six assists in 41 games with Vegas this season. He has 102 goals and 130 assists in 578 career NHL games with Washington, Dallas and Vegas.

The Jets also assigned forward Andrei Chibisov to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.