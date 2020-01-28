First, Serena. Now, Coco.

Serena Williams, 38, the biggest star in women’s tennis, will be joined by the game’s youngest star, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, as part of the U.S. team playing Latvia in a Fed Cup qualifier Feb. 7-8 at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena.

The United States Tennis Association announced last week Williams would be on the team in Everett, and Tuesday morning it announced that Gauff, Sofia Kenin, Alison Riske and Bethanie Mattek-Sands will join Williams on the five-member team.

Gauff became an instant star last year when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. She is the youngest player in the world rankings, at No. 67, and she will undoubtedly rise after making it to the fourth round of the Australian Open before losing to Kenin last weekend.

Kenin, 21, made it to the quarterfinals of a major for the first time with the victory over Gauff and advanced to the semis with Monday’s 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. Kenin is ranked No. 15 in the world, third highest among Americans (Williams is No. 9 and Madison Keys is No. 11).

Kenin, who helped the U.S. win the Junior Fed Cup title in 2014, has been on the U.S. Fed Cup team the past two years. She has won three WTA Tour titles and is ranked No. 40 in doubles.

Riske, who lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday to world No. 1 Ash Barty, is ranked No. 19 in the world. She defeated Barty to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year.

Riske, 29, has participated in four Fed Cups. She is No. 43 in doubles rankings.

Mattek-Sands, 34, is a doubles specialist and the highest-ranked American doubles player at No. 23. She has won nine doubles titles in the majors. In the past five years, she has won two Australian Opens, two French Opens and a U.S. Open with Czech partner Lucie Safarova.

In 2016, Mattek-Sands won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics, teaming with Jack Sock to win the mixed-doubles event.

As of Monday afternoon, only a handful of tickets remained for Saturday’s matches (two singles and one doubles) and about 200 for Friday’s matches, but Angel of the Winds executives were looking at ways to add capacity (the arena holds from 6,500 to 10,000, depending on the event).

The lineups for both days’ matches will be announced Feb. 6 at a draw ceremony.

For more information on the event or tickets, go to usta.com/fedcup.