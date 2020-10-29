No. 20 Coastal Carolina (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State (2-2, 1-2), Saturday at noon ET (ESPNU).

Line: Coastal Carolina by 3.

Series record: Georgia State leads 2-1. The visiting team has won all three meetings.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Coastal Carolina seeks to stay in the AP Top 25 with a victory. Last week the Chanticleers beat Georgia Southern 28-14 at home in their first-ever game as a ranked team. Coastal Carolina, which officially joined FBS and the Sun Belt in 2017, is trying to improve to 4-0 in league play for the first time. Georgia State’s two losses are by a combined 10 points, with both coming down to the final possession.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia State’s running backs against Coastal Carolina’s front seven. Panthers RB Destin Coates leads the Sun Belt and ranks fifth in FBS with an average of 126 yards per game. Georgia State ranks No. 14 in FBS in rushing with 237.3 yards per game. Despite playing without Coates in a loss at Arkansas State, the Panthers rushed for 269 yards, led by 142 yards from Tucker Gregg. The Chants’ defense hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher since Oct. 19, 2019, but they’re giving up an average of 154.8 this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia State QB Quad Brown. He is averaging 275.8 yards per game to rank second in Sun Belt total offense. S Antavious Lane has a team-high 29 tackles and two interceptions.

Coastal Carolina RB CJ Marable. He leads the Chants with 282 yards rushing and 99.6 all-purpose yards. Jaivon Heiligh leads the Coastal with 25 catches, 434 yards receiving and four receiving touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia State is 0-7 vs. ranked opponents. … Coastal’s offense is averaging 38.2 points per game this season, which ranks second in the Sun Belt and 17th nationally. … The Chants have scored 30 or more points in four of their five games this season. … Coates has topped the 100-yard mark in three straight games. … As a team, the Panthers are averaging 237.3 yards per game to rank No. 14 in FBS. … Georgia State has been stout against the run, allowing 50 yards to East Carolina, 58 to Arkansas State and 40 to Troy in its last three games. … The Chants’ defense ranks eighth nationally with 17 sacks and 10th with seven interceptions.