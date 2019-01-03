TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored 20 on Thursday night and Coastal Carolina made a season-high 15 3-pointers on just 25 attempts to open the Sun Belt season with an 88-75 win over Troy.

Gumbs-Frater tied his career high with six made 3s on nine attempts for the Chanticleers (7-6). Zac Cuthbertson added 17 points, David Kralj scored 15, and Trevion Brown and Amidou Bamba had 11 points apiece.

Brown made back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half and added another to cap an 11-0 run which opened the Chanticleers’ lead to 55-32. Coastal Carolina led by at least 13 the rest of the way.

The Chanticleers had runs of 13-0 and 9-0 to open the game with a 27-11 lead. The Trojans (7-6) cut the deficit to 32-27 shortly before halftime, but the Chants responded with a 12-2 run and went into halftime with a 44-32 lead.

Charles Norman had 16 points, BJ Miller added 12 and Devante Foster scored 11 for Troy.