CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell is “cautiously optimistic” that injured starting quarterback Grayson McCall could play Saturday when the 20th-ranked Chanticleers face Georgia State.

McCall leads the Sun Belt Conference in passing efficiency with 11 touchdowns against one interception. He was ruled out last week with what the team called an upper body injury.

Chadwell said Wednesday that McCall has not practiced fully yet during his recovery.

Should McCall remain sidelined, backup Fred Payton would make his second straight start. Payton, who started 10 games the previous two seasons before last week, threw three touchdown passes in a 28-14 victory over Georgia Southern.

McCall is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Indian Trail, North Carolina. He saw action in two games during his redshirt season before winning the starting job this fall.

The Chants (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) will look for their first ever 6-0 start against Georgia State (2-2, 1-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25