JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Devante Jones and Zac Cuthbertson scored 16 points apiece as Coastal Carolina got past Arkansas State 77-64 on Saturday.
Ajay Sanders added 15 points and six rebounds and Ebrima Dibba had 10 points for the Chanticleers (10-9, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).
Coastal Carolina led 40-27 at halftime and kept its lead between 7 and 14 throughout the second half to win its third straight.
Tristin Walley had 14 points for the Red Wolves (9-12, 3-5). J.J. Matthews added nine rebounds. Marquis Eaton had six assists.
Ty Cockfield II, whose 21 points per game coming into the contest led the Red Wolves, had six points on 2-of-11 shooting.
