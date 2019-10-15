BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. won’t be ready to return from a foot injury when the second-ranked Tigers visit Mississippi State on Saturday.

Marshall has missed two games since injuring his right foot during a victory at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.

The sophomore caught 20 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns before getting hurt. He was in uniform and participated in pre-game warm-ups last Saturday night before LSU’s 42-28 win over Florida.

Orgeron says Marshall us “going to do some individual this week, but he’s not ready to play yet.”

Meanwhile, Orgeron says LSU is benefiting from the reintegration of guard Ed Ingram into the lineup. Ingram missed all of last season and the beginning of this season while sorting out legal matters stemming from an arrest on sexual assault charges.

Orgeron says Ingram has been subbing in and out during games because he’s still “getting in playing shape.”

Orgeron says Ingram also gives the LSU more flexibility by allowing Adrian Magee to play either guard or tackle as needed.

