CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he’s not concerned that Cam Newton still isn’t throwing a football nearly four months after his starting quarterback had surgery on his right shoulder.

Rivera says Newton sitting out of passing drills is “a really big not-that-big-of-a-deal.”

Newton underwent an “arthroscopic procedure” Jan. 24 after struggling to throw the football more than 20 yards downfield last season because of shoulder discomfort and lack of arm strength.

The 2015 league MVP watched organized team activities (OTAs) Wednesday wearing a blue hoodie with a red No. 1 practice jersey over the top, but didn’t throwing any balls.

While Rivera says there’s “no timetable” for when Newton will start throwing, he remains optimistic the QB will be ready to practice when training camp arrives in late July.

