DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Coach Mike Krzyzewski says No. 5 Duke won’t have injured big man Marques Bolden for this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Krzyzewski told the school’s website Monday that “there’s no way Marques will be ready” after he sprained a ligament in his left knee early in a loss at North Carolina in the regular-season finale.
The 6-foot-11 Bolden averages 5.8 points, 1.8 blocks and 4.7 rebounds for the third-seeded Blue Devils (26-5). Their tournament opener isn’t until Friday night in Charlotte.
Bolden was hurt about 2½ minutes into the UNC game when he fell into the basket support while picking up a foul on a block attempt at the rim.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25