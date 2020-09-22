MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan hired Amy Folan to be its athletic director.

The school announced the move Tuesday. Folan comes to CMU after serving as an executive senior associate AD at Texas since 2012.

“Our goal was to find a person who would continue, if not steepen, our upward trajectory,” CMU President Bob Davies said. “Amy’s past accomplishments and proven leadership skills will have an immediate and positive impact.”

Folan takes over an athletic department that recently cut men’s track and field, citing university-wide budget cuts. That left the school with only five men’s teams. A couple of months later, the school announced that AD Michael Alford was leaving to become a lead fundraiser for Florida State athletics.

In her most recent role, Folan oversaw the Longhorn Foundation, Texas’ athletic fundraising arm.

“I am honored to be joining the CMU Chippewa family,” she said. “Central Michigan is a tradition-rich program with an incredible record of success, and I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, university and surrounding communities, fans and supporters to build on the CMU tradition of excellence and continue to raise the bar.”

Folan has also held roles with the NCAA and at Georgia.

