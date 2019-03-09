FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Kris Clyburn had 20 points as UNLV narrowly beat Colorado State 65-60 on Saturday.

Clyburn hit all six of his shots from behind the arc.

Noah Robotham had 12 points and eight assists for UNLV (17-13, 11-7 Mountain West Conference). Amauri Hardy added seven rebounds. Joel Ntambwe had eight rebounds for the road team.

J.D. Paige had 16 points and seven assists for the Rams (12-19, 7-11). Nico Carvacho added 13 points, 20 rebounds and three assists. Adam Thistlewood had 12 points.

The Runnin’ Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. UNLV defeated Colorado State 78-76 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com