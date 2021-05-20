BRUSSELS (AP) — Club Brugge won the Belgian league title for the 17th time and qualified for next season’s Champions League following a 3-3 draw with Anderlecht.

After dominating the regular season, the “Blauw en Zwart” have amassed enough points and can’t be overtaken by their closest rival Genk during the season-ending playoffs.

Brugge players were also crowned champions last season after the country’s professional soccer league cut the competition short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the first time the club has secured back-to-back titles since 1978 when it claimed three championships in a row under manager Ernst Happel.

