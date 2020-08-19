LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Beverley missed Game 2 of the Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round series against Dallas, leaving Los Angeles without one of its top defenders against Luka Doncic.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the guard had a left calf injury and wasn’t moving well at shootaround, so the team decided to scratch him from the game Wednesday.

Beverley is known as a tenacious defender and Rivers said he is one of the Clippers’ most vocal players on that side of the floor. He also hit a couple 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 118-110 victory in Game 1 for the second-seeded Clippers.

Doncic scored 42 points in the opener but the Clippers forced him into 11 turnovers.

___

