LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicolas Batum is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers, who re-signed the free agent forward on Wednesday.

Joining him is free-agent forward Amir Coffey, who hit career highs last season when he was a regular in the rotation.

Batum averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while starting 54 of 59 games last season. He shot 40% from 3-point range. The 33-year-old native of France is one of eight active NBA players with 10,000 points, 4,500 rebounds and 1,400 3-pointers made.

“Nico is a selfless vet and a winning player whose intelligence, versatility and skill have lifted our team for the past two years,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. “We wanted to keep building with him and are honored he wanted the same.”

Batum helped France to a silver medal in last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Coffey started 30 of 69 games last season, averaging career-highs of 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. The 25-year-old forward has played the last three season with the Clippers.

“Amir joined our organization as an undrafted free agent and has turned himself into a reliable and versatile two-way wing,” Frank said. ”He is an important part of our present and future.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports