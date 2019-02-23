HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jaalam Hill had his first career double-double to help last-place Cleveland State beat Northern Kentucky 83-77 Saturday night to knock the Norse out of first in the Horizon League and snap their 20-game home win streak.
NKU (21-8, 11-5) is now a game behind Wright State, which beat Youngstown State 82-54 earlier Saturday, in the conference standings.
Hill finished with a career-high 26 points, on 12-of-16 shooting, and tied his career best with 12 rebounds. Tyree Appleby and Rashad Williams scored 15 points apiece for Cleveland State (9-21, 4-13), which snapped a 12-game road losing streak.
Drew McDonald had 22 points for the Norse, moving into second on the program’s career scoring list with 1,998 — nine shy of the mark set by Craig Sanders (1998-2002). Jalen Tate scored 19 points and Dantez Walton added 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Vikings evened the season series against the Norse with the win. Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland State 91-76 on Jan. 17. Cleveland State finishes out the regular season against Youngstown State on the road next Saturday. Northern Kentucky matches up against Milwaukee on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com