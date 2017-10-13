SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has been injured late in the first half against Syracuse.
Bryant, who sprained his left ankle last week in the second-ranked Tigers’ victory over Wake Forest, was hit hard by defensive tackle Chris Slayton in the final minute of the first half Friday night.
Bryant lay on the Carrier Dome turf for a couple of minutes before being helped off the field.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Bryant had an apparent concussion. Bryant was 12 of 17 for 116 yards and was held to minus-8 yards rushing as he noticeably favored the injured ankle.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Couple survived 6 hours in pool as wildfire burned their neighborhood down
Syracuse led 17-14 at halftime.