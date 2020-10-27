CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said one of the defense’s leading players in linebacker James Skalski will miss several games with a knee injury.

Swinney said Tuesday that Skalski will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The coach is unsure how long Skalski would be out.

Skalski missed last week’s 47-21 victory over Syracuse. Swinney said Skalski had an MRI that revealed the injury.

The fifth-year senior from Sharpsburg, Georgia was Clemson’s second leading tackler with 105 stops in 2019, his first as a starter. He was second this season, too, before sitting out against the Orange.

Swinney said Jake Venables, the older of defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ two sons on the Tigers, would start in Skalski’s place.

___

