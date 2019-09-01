CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said there was a chance injured starting receiver Amari Rodgers could play Saturday when the top-ranked Tigers take on No. 12 Texas A&M.

Rodgers is a 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior from Knoxville, Tennessee, who tore his ACL during spring practice. Rodgers had an operation and was expected to miss much of the season as he recovered.

But Swinney said Rodgers is “well ahead of schedule” in his recovery and could see the field against the Aggies this week.

Rodgers, the son former Tennessee national championship quarterback Tee Martin, had 55 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns last season. Rodgers went through pregame warmups with the Tigers before their 52-14 win over Georgia Tech, but did not play.

___

