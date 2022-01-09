CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is giving up his final season of college to enter the NFL draft.

The 6-foot, 200-pound junior from Dacula, Georgia announced his decision Sunday on social media.

Booth thanked his coaches, teammates and fans for his three seasons with the Tigers. “I will never forget who I am and who made me,” he wrote.

In three seasons at Clemson, Booth had five interceptions and 68 tackles. He’s considered among the top cornerbacks for this spring’s draft and has projected as a first-round selection in several mock drafts.

Booth had his growing pains at Clemson. He was ejected at Louisville as a freshman in 2019 and was sent home on the bus with team managers instead of flying home with his teammates. Since then, Booth has been standout defender and kept clear of additional incidents.

Booth was a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection this season.

___

