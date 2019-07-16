CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference opens its preseason media days Wednesday with a focus on reigning national champion Clemson and the rest of the Atlantic Division.

The Tigers have won two national championships in three seasons and four straight league titles while going 34-2 against ACC opponents dating to the 2015 season.

Syracuse is coming off a 10-win season, but there’s plenty of uncertainty throughout the division. North Carolina State is the only league school with no starting experience at quarterback, while Florida State is coming off its first bowl-less season since 1981.

There’s also a new coach in Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, while Wake Forest and Boston College are both coming off seven-win seasons.

The two-day session concludes Thursday with the Coastal Division teams.

