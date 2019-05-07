CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added Atlantic 10 Conference freshman scoring leader Nick Honor to its basketball team.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell announced Honor’s plans Tuesday.

Honor is a 5-foot-10 point guard from Orlando, Florida who started all 32 games and led the Rams with a 15.3 point scoring average. He was named to the conference’s all-rookie team and led all league freshmen in scoring.

Honor must sit out next season due to NCAA rules, then have three years of eligibility remaining.

Honor’s choice continues Clemson’s makeover after the Tigers lost four senior starters, including guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell, off this past season’s team. On Monday, ex-Tulsa guard Curran Scott announced his choice to join Clemson.

Brownell said Honor shoots the ball well and has a strong intelligence for the game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25