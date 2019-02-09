BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons had 32 points as Campbell beat South Carolina Upstate 82-66 on Saturday.

Clemons made 12 of 14 foul shots.

Ja’Cor Nelson had 18 points for Campbell (14-10, 7-3 Big South Conference). Andrew Eudy added seven assists.

Malik Moore had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (6-20, 1-11).

Campbell plays Hampton at home on Wednesday. South Carolina Upstate takes on UNC-Asheville at home on Wednesday.

