BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons had 32 points as Campbell beat South Carolina Upstate 82-66 on Saturday.
Clemons made 12 of 14 foul shots.
Ja’Cor Nelson had 18 points for Campbell (14-10, 7-3 Big South Conference). Andrew Eudy added seven assists.
Malik Moore had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (6-20, 1-11).
Most Read Sports Stories
- 3 impressions from UW's 67-60 win at Arizona: Despite flu-like symptoms, Huskies roll to 12th straight victory WATCH
- Big winners at Seattle's 84th Sports Star of Year awards include Sue Bird, Gardner Minshew VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- The Pac-12 media landscape could soon change. Here's one advisor's vision for the conference.
- Washington continues to hum along, snaps losing streak at Arizona
Campbell plays Hampton at home on Wednesday. South Carolina Upstate takes on UNC-Asheville at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com