NEWARK, Del. (AP) — AJ Clayton scored 23 points as Ohio beat Delaware 95-76 on Wednesday night.

Clayton added six rebounds for the Bobcats (7-5). Dwight Wilson added 16 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor, and he also had 13 rebounds. AJ Brown shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-5) were led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who posted 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Ebby Asamoah added 17 points for Delaware. In addition, Jyare Davis had 13 points and seven assists. The loss snapped the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ five-game winning streak.

