BALTIMORE (AP) — DeJuan Clayton had a career-high 32 points as Coppin State got past Delaware State 86-78 on Monday night.

Clayton made 14 of 15 from the free throw line. He added six assists.

It was the first Mid-Eastern Conference game of the season for both teams.

Kyle Cardaci had 15 points for Coppin State (2-8), which broke its four-game losing streak. Anthony Tarke added 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Nendah Tarke had 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

D’Marco Baucum had 19 points for the Hornets (0-6), who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Myles Carter added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Pinky Wiley had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com