ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton scored 13 points and Ohio beat Chicago State 76-59 on Friday night.

Clayton also added six rebounds and three blocks for the Bobcats (8-5). AJ Brown had 13 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12.

Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-14). Elijah Weaver added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jahsean Corbett pitched in with nine points, 14 rebounds and two steals. The Cougars extended their losing streak to seven straight and fell to 0-14 on the road this season.

NEXT UP

Ohio plays Tuesday against Buffalo on the road, while Chicago State hosts East-West on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.