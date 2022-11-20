IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62 on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes (4-1), who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points, were held to a season low in scoring by the Bruins (1-3). Besides Clark, no other Iowa player scored in double figures.

Iowa led 60-56 with 5:13 to play before going on an 8-1 run, capped by a Clark jumper with 3:31 to go. The Hawkeyes’ biggest lead was 72-59 with 29 seconds left.

Clark, who came into the game ranked seventh in the nation in scoring after leading it last season, was 10 of 18 from the field and helped the Hawkeyes keep the lead in the second half. Clark scored 15 consecutive points in the half, including a 48-second stretch in which she scored eight straight and had two steals as Iowa took a 55-44 lead.

Monika Czinano had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. McKenna Warnock had eight rebounds for Iowa, which had a 43-34 rebounding edge.

Nikki Baird had 13 points for Belmont. Sydni Harvey and Madison Bartley each had 11.

Advertising

Iowa led 32-25 at halftime despite shooting 36% from the field. The Hawkeyes held the Bruins to just 31.4% shooting in the half, with Belmont missing 12 of its last 13 shots.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes struggled for the second consecutive Sunday against a Missouri Valley Conference team. They went to overtime against Drake last week before winning 92-86 and needed to hold on in the second half against the Bruins, the preseason MVC favorites who were playing their second top-10 team in the last eight days.

UP NEXT

Belmont: Vs. Villanova in Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida, on Friday.

Iowa: Vs. Oregon State in Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon on Friday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25