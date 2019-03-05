VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Ahmad Clark came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Albany to a 73-58 win over Binghamton on Tuesday night.
Devonte Campbell had 14 points for Albany (12-19, 7-9 America East Conference). Malachi De Sousa added 12 points and five blocks. Antonio Rizzuto had 12 points for the visitors.
The Great Danes tallied a season-high 10 blocks.
Chancellor Barnard had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bearcats (9-22, 5-11). J.C. Show added 11 points. Caleb Stewart had 10 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Former Huskies Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy made a weighty statement at NFL combine
- Washington lands three-star quarterback recruit Ethan Garbers
- Bay Area blunder drops Huskies out of AP rankings and puts them on NCAA tourney bubble
- UW's Ben Burr-Kirven shines at NFL combine, and Seahawks like what they see among speedy DL
- UW's Jake Browning shows off arm at NFL combine while WSU's Gardner Minshew gives 'all I've got'
Sam Sessoms, the Bearcats’ leading scorer entering the contest at 19 points per game, had only 7 points on 2-of-12 shooting.
The Great Danes improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats this season. Albany defeated Binghamton 64-50 on Feb. 2.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com