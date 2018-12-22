NEW YORK (AP) — Marvin Clark II and Mustapha Heron scored 23 points apiece and Shamorie Ponds had 13 points and nine assists to help St. John’s beat Sacred Heart 104-82 on Saturday night.
LJ Figueroa had 15 points and five assists and Justin Simon scored 10 for St. John’s (12-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 1982-83 season with 14 consecutive wins.
Simon’s dunk gave the Red Storm a 14-0 lead and Clark hit five 3-pointers in a span of three minutes, 33 seconds to make it 29-10 with 12: 57 left in the first half. Sacred Heart (4-8) scored the first seven second-half points to trim its deficit to 53-45 but St. John’s answered with an 18-0 run — including two 3s apiece by Ponds and Heron — and cruised from there.
Sean Hoehn had 16 points and Koreem Ozier scored 15 for the Pioneers.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners acquire outfielder Domingo Santana from the Brewers
- As Patrick Mahomes comes to Seattle, revisiting the rumors that the Seahawks wanted to draft him
- Lorena Martin sues Mariners, says she complained to owner John Stanton, CEO Kevin Mather about 'mistreatment'
- 16 years old, 336 pounds: Sama Paama is perhaps Chris Petersen's most interesting recruit ever
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
St. John’s scored at least 100 points for the first time since Nov. 11, 2016, and hit a season-high 17 3-pointers. Clark hit six 3s and Heron added five — both career highs.