SPOKANE – With 11 minutes left in the game and his team clinging to a two-point lead, Washington State’s CJ Elleby turned to teammates on the court and said, “This is our game.”

He was right.

Elleby finished with 20 points as the Cougars pulled away to beat New Mexico State 63-54 on Saturday at the Spokane Arena.

Sophomore Elleby, a former standout at Cleveland High in Seattle, was 4 of 8 from the field and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

WSU made 21 of 26 free throws, compared with 7 of 14 for the Aggies.

In addition to being the team’s top scorer, Elleby is taking more of a leadership role this season.

“I can get my teammates going a little more,” he said. “Just being a team player is one thing I try to focus in on.”

Jeff Pollard added nine points and 10 rebounds for Washington State (5-4), which was picked to finish 11th in the Pac-12 this season. Tony Miller also scored nine in the defensive battle.

WSU shot 35.4% from the field and New Mexico State shot 34.4%.

The Cougars scored 17 points off 17 Aggies turnovers; New Mexico State got 10 points off WSU’s 13 turnovers.

“This was a big win for us,” Pollard said, noting the Aggies beat the Cougars twice last season.

Kyle Smith, in his first season as WSU coach, said, “I can’t think of anyone that didn’t have a nice defensive effort.”

Smith’s game plan was to take away the Aggies’ ability to make three-pointers and stay even in rebounding.

New Mexico State (5-5) made a mere 5 of 28 three-point attempts (17.9%) but did have a 42-37 rebounding edge. The Cougars made 38.1% of their threes.

New Mexico State coach Chris Jans said, “Turnovers and three-point shooting were our Achilles’ heel. We had a hard time knocking down shots.”