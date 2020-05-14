PITTSBURGH (AP) — The annual “City Game” between Pitt’s and Duquesne’s basketball teams will remain on hiatus for a second straight year.

Duquesne announced Thursday that Pitt had backed out of a verbal agreement to renew the long-running series during the 2020-21 season. The game between the programs separated by just 3 miles in downtown Pittsburgh dates to 1932. The Panthers lead the series 55-32.

The rivalry took a break last season, with Pitt citing a scheduling issue with the Atlantic Coast Conference moving from 18 to 20 conference games. Both schools said they were planning to play each other in the 2020-21 season at PPG Paints Arena, a neutral site located a couple of blocks from the Duquesne campus.

Duquesne athletic director Dave Harper said the Panthers declined to resume the series this year even though the Dukes offered to play at the Petersen Events Center, Pitt’s home floor. Harper said the Panthers did offer to host Duquesne during the 2021-22 season. The Dukes are still considering the offer.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25