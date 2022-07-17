SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jose Cifuentes scored to lead Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 win Sunday over Nashville.

Cifuentes’ game-winning goal came in the 46th minute to put LAFC (13-4-3) on top 2-1.

LAFC also got one goal from Christian Arango.

Hany Mukhtar scored for Nashville (8-7-6).

Nashville outshot LAFC 12-10, with three shots on goal to five for LAFC.

Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Joe Willis saved three of the five shots he faced for Nashville.

Both teams next play Saturday. LAFC visits Sporting Kansas City and Nashville visits Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.