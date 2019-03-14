LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eli Chuha had 14 points as New Mexico State easily beat Chicago State 86-49 in the Western Athletic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Terrell Brown had 13 points for New Mexico State (28-4). C.J. Bobbitt added 11 points. Clayton Henry had 10 points for New Mexico State.

Anthony Harris had 10 points for the Cougars (3-29). Delshon Strickland added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com