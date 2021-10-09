DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns and Dayton beat Drake 28-10 on Saturday.

The Flyers pushed their college football best streak of scoring to 492 games when a snap went over the head of the Drake punter for a 30-yard loss and Ca’ron Coleman scooped the ball at the 4 and scored.

Jack Cook scored on a 5-yard quarterback keeper for a 14-0 halftime lead.

Dayton (3-2, 2-1 Pioneer League) then pounded out a 96-yard, 14-play drive with Chisholm scoring from the 4.

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2) scored 10 points before Chisholm’s second touchdown with 4:05 left sealed it.

Drake’s Blake Ellingson was 19 of 35 for 244 yards and a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25