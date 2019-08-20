LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Chinese swimmer Sun Yang will get the rare public trial he wants after an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the open hearing will probably be in Switzerland but is “unlikely to be before the end of October.”

Sun, a three-time Olympic champion, could be banned from the 2020 Tokyo Games because of incidents at his home last September when a collection team failed to take blood and urine samples.

The swimmer disputed an official’s credentials. A vial of his blood was later destroyed by a member of his entourage.

WADA challenged swim body FINA’s verdict that a warning was enough for Sun, who served a three-month ban in 2014 for a positive test.

Sun’s lawyers said he “objects to being tried by the Australian press,” which published details of evidence in the previously confidential court process.

The case should be the first public CAS hearing since the European Court of Human Rights last year said athletes should have more rights to open the sports court to scrutiny.

