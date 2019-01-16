GREAT EXUMAS, Bahamas (AP) — Zecheng Dou birdied the final three holes Wednesday for a two-stroke victory in the Web.com Tour’s season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.
Dou shot a 2-under 70, holing a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Sandals Emerald Bay to finish at 18-under 270. Three strokes ahead entering the round, the 21-year-old Chinese player rallied after bogeying three of the first six holes on the back nine.
Dou earned $108,000 for his second Web.com Tour title.
Ben Kohles (64) and Steve LeBrun (65) tied for second, and Steven Alker (66), John Oda (70), Rob Oppenheim (68) and Willy Wilcox (69) were another stroke back.
