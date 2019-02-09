ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han edged Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro by six hundredths of a point to win the pairs competition at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

The 2018 Olympic silver medalists won Saturday’s free skate with 136.92 points and finished with a total of 211.11. Towers and Marinaro, who were first after Friday’s short program, also skated well with 136.39 points, but the Chinese pair had higher scores in program components. The Canadians finished with 211.05 points.

China’s Cheng Peng and Yang Jin were third. American pairs finished fourth through sixth, led by reigning national champions Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc. Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier were fifth and were followed by 2018 Four Continents champions Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports