LAS VEGAS (AP) — Khamzat Chimaev has missed weight for the main event at UFC 279, coming in 7 1/2 pounds over the welterweight limit and throwing his showdown with Nate Diaz into doubt.

Chimaev, the Chechen-born Swede considered one of mixed martial arts’ top rising stars, weighed 178.5 pounds Friday morning at the UFC Apex Gym in Las Vegas. That’s far over the non-title weight limit of 171 pounds.

The UFC didn’t immediately announce whether Diaz or Chimaev will stay on the pay-per-view card, either in two new bouts or against each other at a catchweight that would mean an enormous boost in pay for the 37-year-old Diaz.

Chimaev shrugged his shoulders and smiled when told of his weight — and moments later, he posted a joking meme about missing weight on his Twitter account.

The entire week in Las Vegas has featured strange behavior from the 28-year-old Chimaev. He reportedly got into a physical fight with undercard fighter Kevin Holland before the UFC 279 news conference on Thursday, forcing the promotion to scrap the event.

Diaz could be offered a replacement fight with fellow veteran welterweight Tony Ferguson, who is scheduled to fight Li Jingliang at UFC 279. Ferguson made weight Friday morning.

