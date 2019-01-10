PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half and BYU broke away to defeat Portland 79-56 in its West Coast Conference home opener Thursday night.

Childs pulled down 12 rebounds for his tenth double-double of the season and third in a row.

BYU led 36-30 at halftime, but Childs helped push the lead to 13, 43-30, with a putback. McKay Cannon sparked the getaway run with a steal and a fast-break layup. Cannon stole the ball again on Portland’s next possession and Connor Harding knocked down a 3. The 7-0 run happened in little more than 90 seconds. Cannon finished with 11 points and four steals.

BYU (10-8, 2-1) shot 54 percent in the second half and finished at 49 percent from the floor, 27 of 55. The Cougars scored 26 points in the paint and added 22 off 17 Portland turnovers.

Franklin Porter scored 14 and JoJo Walker 10 to lead Portland (7-10, 0-2).