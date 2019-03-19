KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a $2 million contract for the upcoming season that could be worth an additional $3 million if incentives are met.

The club announced the agreement, largely reached over the weekend, on Tuesday. Breeland even indicated it was close to becoming official Monday with a tweet about barbeque.

The Chiefs have been looking for a cornerback to replace Steven Nelson, whom they lost in free agency, while providing an upgrade to their beleaguered defense. Breeland nearly signed with Kansas City last training camp before signing mid-season with Green Bay.

He wound up playing well for the Packers down the stretch, earning his deal with the Chiefs.

