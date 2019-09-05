KANSAS CITY (13-5) at JACKSONVILLE (5-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Kansas City 10-7-1, Jacksonville 5-9-2

SERIES RECORD – Tied 6-6

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Jaguars 30-14, Oct. 7, 2018

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 2, Jaguars No. 17

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (16), PASS (3).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (31).

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (26), PASS (19).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (19), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chiefs have won four straight in series, including all three under coach Andy Reid. … Reid needs three wins to pass Chuck Noll (209) for sixth most in NFL history. … Reid’s first victory with Kansas City came in Jacksonville. Chiefs beat Jaguars 28-2 to open 2013 season. Only six guys remain on both rosters from that game. Kansas City has P Dustin Colquitt, OT Eric Fisher, FB Anthony Sherman, TE Travis Kelce and G Jeff Allen; Jacksonville has DT Abry Jones. … KC led NFL in scoring last season, averaging 35.3 points, and ranked third in NFL history. Also led league in yards per play (6.84) and in yards per game (425.6). … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is reigning league MVP after throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 50 TD passes in 2018. … Travis Kelce had second-most yards receiving by TE in NFL history last season (1,336). … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill led NFL with 22 catches of 25-plus yards. He was fourth with 12 TD catches. … Chiefs tied for NFL lead with 52 sacks in2018. DE Chris Jones had 15 1-2 of those, including stretch of at least one in 11 straight games. … Kansas City has won four straight season openers, tied for second-longest streak in NFL. … Jaguars 2-0 in openers under coach Doug Marrone and one of nine NFL teams to do that. … QB Nick Foles making regular-season debut with Jaguars. Foles spent 2016 with Chiefs and was 1-0 as starter. … WR Chris Conley also faces former team. Conley spent last four years in KC, totaling 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six TDs. … Jaguars expect to have at least two rookies in starting lineup: RT Jawaan Taylor and LB Quincy Williams locked up spots in training camp. … Jaguars canceled day of practice and meetings because of Hurricane Dorian, cramming two days of work into one. … Fantasy tip: Mahomes, Hill, Kelce and RB Damien Williams are must starts for KC; same goes for Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette and WR Dede Westbrook. Potential sleeper: Conley, who’s been Foles’ top target in practice.

