29. KANSAS CITY (13-5)

LAST SEASON: Chiefs rolled to third straight AFC West title thanks to second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who shattered just about every franchise passing record while winning league MVP award. They also reached AFC championship game despite defense that ranked near bottom of league in almost every statistical category. That porous defense failed to stop New England in overtime, ending Chiefs’ season one game shy of Super Bowl.

FREE AGENCY: Chiefs have spent offseason revamping defense, beginning with new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. They shed expensive veterans (SS Eric Berry, OLB Justin Houston), traded poor fits for new 4-3 scheme (OLB Dee Ford, CB Eric Murray), and began filling roster with new pieces. They acquired FS Tyrann Mathieu, OLB Damien Wilson, CB Bashaud Breeland and DE Alex Okafor in free agency, DE Emmanuel Ogbah in trade with Cleveland.

THEY NEED: DE, SS, CB.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, WR, OL.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson DE Clellin Ferrell; LSU CB Greedy Williams; Georgia CB DeAndre Baker.

OUTLOOK: The Chiefs, who had no first-round pick last year because of the 2017 trade that netted them Mahomes at 10th overall, will almost certainly use it on defense. They still need help getting to the quarterback and in the defensive backfield, and an extra second-round pick from their trade of CB Marcus Peters to the Rams should help. Also keep watch for WR as the Chiefs await Tyreek Hill’s off-the-field issues to work their way through the legal system.

