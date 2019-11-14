KANSAS CITY (6-4) vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-6) at Mexico City

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Kansas City 5-5, Los Angeles 3-6-1

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 61-56-1

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Chiefs, 29-28, Dec. 13, 2018.

LAST WEEK — Chiefs lost to Titans 35-32; Chargers lost to Raiders 26-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chiefs No. 9, Chargers No. 20

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (24), PASS (1).

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (31), PASS (8).

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (8).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (19), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Kansas City has won nine of past 10 in series. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid 11-4 against Chargers and 35-14 against AFC West. … Chargers coach Anthony Lynn 1-3 vs. Chiefs and 7-7 in division games. … Kansas City beat Dallas in only other trip to Mexico in preseason game Aug. 5, 1996, in Monterrey. … Chiefs 4-1 on road. … Kansas City 23-2 over past 25 games vs AFC West. … Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards last week vs. Titans. No Chiefs QB has had back-to-back 400-yard games. … Mahomes has NFL records for first 25 games in yards passing (8,007), TDs (68), completions (598), passer rating (112.5) and fewest INTs (14). … Kansas City thrown ball 62.5% of time, tied for second most in league. … TE Travis Kelce has reception in 89 consecutive games. He needs 23 yards to reach 6,000 receiving for career. … WR Tyreek Hill has six or more receptions for more than 140 yards in past two games. … DE Frank Clark has three sacks in past two games. … Chiefs defense has forced league-leading 14 fumbles. … Chargers making first appearance on “Monday Night Football” since 2017 season opener at Denver. … Chargers QB Philip Rivers leads league with 2,816 passing yards. His 6,870 yards vs. Chiefs most vs. any opponent. … RB Melvin Gordon rushed for season-high 108 yards last week. He had 166 scrimmage yards (102 receiving, 64 rushing) previous game vs. Chiefs. … Austin Ekeler leads NFL running backs with 57 receptions for 559 yards and six receiving TDs. … TE Hunter Henry averaging 5.8 receptions and 71.8 yards in five games since returning from knee injury. … Chargers wide receivers have three touchdowns, tied for fewest in league. They haven’t had a TD in seven games. … Five of Mike Williams’ 31 receptions have gone for 40 or more yards (16.1%), second-highest rate in league. … Defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram have combined for nine sacks in past four games. … Fantasy Tip: Kansas City RB Damien Williams has more than 100 scrimmage yards in past two games. He had 123 scrimmage yards (career-high 74 receiving, 49 rushing) and scored two touchdowns in previous meeting against Chargers.

___

