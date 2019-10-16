KANSAS CITY (4-2) at DENVER (2-4)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 4½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chiefs 4-2, Broncos 2-4

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 63-55

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Broncos 30-23 on Oct. 28, 2018

LAST WEEK — Texans beat Chiefs 31-24; Broncos beat Titans 16-0

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chiefs No. 9, Broncos No. 23

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (24), PASS (1)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (30), PASS (19)

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (15), PASS (23)

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (18), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs winners of seven straight over Broncos, including four in a row in Denver. … Kansas City 22-3 in past 25 versus AFC West. … Andy Reid needs one win to reach 200 in regular season. He has 211 overall. … TE Travis Kelce has caught passes in 85 consecutive games. … Kansas City averages NFL-best 6.99 yards per offensive play. … Kansas City has allowed 100-yard rushers four straight weeks. … QB Patrick Mahomes has 7,485 passing yards in 24 games and needs 15 yards to become fastest player in NFL history to reach 7,500. … Mahomes has thrown for 891 yards, five TDs in three games against Denver. … Since 2018, Chiefs rank first in net yards per game (435.5). … WR Tyreek Hill had sixth career game with multiple TD catches, most in NFL since 2017. … Both teams had three takeaways last week. … Denver earned 19th shutout in franchise history last week. … Broncos 13-11 all-time on Thursdays, including 8-4 on “Thursday Night Football”. … Phillip Lindsay (544) and Royce Freeman (429) NFL’s only RB tandem with at least 400 scrimmage yards each in 2019. … Broncos haven’t allowed TD in nine quarters. … DE DeMarcus Walker coming off first multiple-sack performance, leads team with 3 sacks, one-half more than Von Miller. … Miller’s 18 tackles for loss vs. K.C. most against any opponent in his career. … K Brandon McManus snapped streak of seven misses from 50 yards-plus with 53-yard FG last week. … Broncos had seven sacks, three takeaways last week for first time since 1984. … Chris Harris Jr. only NFL cornerback with 20 interceptions and four-plus sacks (4½) since 2011. … Fantasy tip: Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is out but Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is a go after being a full participate in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL